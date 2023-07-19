Star Wars: John Boyega “Open to All Opportunities” for a Franchise Return

The first teases of Star Wars: The Force Awakens hinted that John Boyega’s Finn could be embracing his destiny as a Jedi, only for fans and even Boyega himself to be surprised that his role in the adventure took him to the margins of Rey’s journey. Even though Boyega previously expressed his frustrations with Lucasfilm over the handling of his character, he admits he’s still open to making a return to the franchise at some point in the future, though it would all depend on the creatives involved and the specifics of the story that was being told.

“That was a few years ago, so they were the subject of that particular project,” Boyega clarified to TechRadar in regards to vocalizing his frustrations with the studio. “But I’m open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached, and a terrific director. So yeah, I’m open to all opportunities.”

When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2019, it was met with conflicting reactions from fans, critics, and even the stars of the sequel. In the years following that film’s release, most actors were more interested in focusing on projects outside of the galaxy far, far away, leading many to assume it would be quite some time before any of the major figures made a return to the series, if ever. To many fans’ surprise, Star Wars Celebration earlier this year saw the announcement that a new film was being developed that took place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker and would see Daisy Ridley return as Rey.

His time away from the franchise has seen Boyega be able to appreciate the franchise in a different way, as he previously admitted how much he enjoys experiencing the saga as a fan again.

“My first interaction with Star Wars was a Darth Maul figure. I’m a ’90s baby so I came during the prequels. I was like, ‘Bloody hell, man.’ I didn’t know what it was but I knew it looked cool and there were spaceships and glowsticks that could slash your wrist off,” Boyega revealed to Total Film back in 2022. “Then I went back to the old Star Wars after. OK, I’m guilty – I did say that the effects are sh-t when I was younger! I didn’t know any better. Then I grew into maturity and was in love with it. I still am in love with it. I bloody love it. But it’s almost nicer not having to be in it, and not having to deal with that. It’s weird, you just go back to being a fan again and see yourself in the games.”

