Star Wars Actor John Boyega Responds to Viral Tweet About Embarrassing Photo

When it comes to having a career in acting, everyone has to start somewhere, and for some stars, that meant taking part in some silly photoshoots. Last year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu went viral when a batch of old stock photos were turned into some hilarious memes by Marvel fans. However, Liu isn't the only actor who has been spotted in these fun images. Recently, Star Wars sequel star John Boyega reacted to being in someone's textbook.

"hey @JohnBoyega why are you in my child development lecture about puberty?" @alexisdumb_ tweeted. "We all gotta start somewhere," Boyega replied with a laughing face emoji. He also shared the interaction on Instagram, and captioned the post, "We all gotta start somewhere..... This was a £50 payday! Look at that damn smile. I was already doing budgets. Looool #thejourney" You can check out the post below:

Will John Boyega Star in an Attack the Block Sequel?

This has been a big year for Boyega, who starred in Breaking as well as The Woman King, and will also be seen next month in Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone. Before the actor was known for playing Finn in Star Wars, his big break was starring in Attack the Block in 2011. Last year, the news broke that Joe Cornish and Boyega would be reuniting to for a sequel to the beloved film. Boyega has provided some updates about the project, and his latest comments tease that he's involved in the writing process.

"This process has been fantastic," Boyega told Collider. "The story has actually been presented by myself and Joe Cornish. We've collaborated heavily on making a story that makes sense for Moses and the other characters, and the new characters that will be coming up in the sequel too. And then, also, there's different perspectives in writing it, with Joe having his perspective and me having mine. London has changed so much, in so many different ways, over the years since the first movie. We're just tryin' to make sure we explore all of that while bringing in a whole different vibe to that crazy ass first movie that we made."

"We're quite close. We're gettin' there," Boyega added. "Obviously, we don't wanna release no dates to anybody because we wanna take care of the creative process. We have the main spine of the story, but we're still in the lab, just making sure the story is right. Story is everything. But it won't be too long. I've given them the drums to speed up the process. Hopefully soon, we'll have an announcement for when we'll be around London, messin' stuff up."

