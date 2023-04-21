Major Star Wars Actor In Talks to Return for Daisy Ridley's New Movie (Report)

Star Wars Celebration revealed a bunch of new details about the future of Star Wars movies with the announcement that James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy are at the helm of three separate projects. It was revealed that Obaid-Chinoy would be directing a film focusing on Rey Skywalker, with Daisy Ridley returning in the role. They also revealed that the film would be focusing on Rey trying to rebuild the Jedi order fifteen years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Not much else is known about the film, but if a new report is to be believed, we could see a major Star Wars actor show his face in the film. According to John Rocha of the Hot Mic podcast, John Boyega could appear in the movie as Finn.

John Boyega is No Longer Upset With Lucasfilm for Mistreatment of Finn

Boyega was initially soured on the treatment of Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, with them making his character seem like the new lead throughout the marketing only for them to pull the rug under us and not really focus on him. But, it seems that Boyega is finding his love for the franchise all over again. In a recent interview with Total Film, Boyega revealed that he loves watching Star Wars content again, but he's happy to no longer be a part of the franchise.

"My first interaction with Star Wars was a Darth Maul figure. I'm a '90s baby so I came during the prequels. I was like, 'Bloody hell, man.' I didn't know what it was but I knew it looked cool and there were spaceships and glowsticks that could slash your wrist off," Boyega told the magazine. "Then I went back to the old Star Wars after. OK, I'm guilty – I did say that the effects are shit when I was younger! I didn't know any better. Then I grew into maturity and was in love with it. I still am in love with it. I bloody love it. But it's almost nicer not having to be in it, and not having to deal with that. It's weird, you just go back to being a fan again and see yourself in the games."

In another interview with The Times of London, Boyega revealed that he feels that he's able to enjoy Star Wars as a fan again after initially revealing his disdain with Disney.

"For me Star Wars has made the man, in a sense… The experiences, the fun times, good times, ugly times, bad times, it makes you who you are as you navigate through the industry, and that has definitely been interesting," Boyega previously said. "I feel like the arc that JJ tried to tie up, that's where I feel comfortable with the release of him. And since then I've been able to enjoy, as a fan, The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi. I'm enjoying the balance of all things."

What do you think about John Boyega returning as Finn in Daisy Ridley's upcoming Rey movie? Are you excited for the future of Star Wars? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!