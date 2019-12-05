John Boyega Weighs in on Doing Another Star Wars Project After The Rise of Skywalker

The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to conclude the Skywalker Saga and the journeys of most of the series’ characters, though star John Boyega isn’t ruling out returning to the franchise at some point in the future, even if he isn’t entirely interested in joining a series on Disney+. Only two spinoff films have been released at this point, with one focusing on the early days of Han Solo and the other focusing on how the Rebel Alliance scored the plans to destroy the Death Star, so while there is more to explore for Boyega’s Finn, he might not have been a large enough part of the franchise’s mythology to earn his own spinoff film.

When Variety asked Boyega if he would be up for returning, he questioned, “In what?” before joking, “You ain’t going to Disney+ me!”

The actor’s comments are a response to characters like Cassian Andor and K-2SO from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story getting their own series on the streaming service, as well as an upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. Unlike some other Star Wars veterans, Boyega would likely only be interested in another big-screen adventure.

“I ain’t getting no Disney Plus!” the actor admitted. “I’m watching it, though, but I’ll stay in the feature films.”

He added, “As long as Daisy [Ridley] and Oscar [Isaac] are down for it, then I’ll come back.”

Finn debuted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as a First Order stormtrooper who managed to escape the nefarious organization and join the Resistance. Information about his backstory has been minimal, but The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams previously teased we’ll be learning more about the character’s history.

“It’s part of the story in this one,” Abrams previously revealed to Vanity Fair. “And it was alluded to in Episode VII, but there’s a bit more light shed on that in this one.”

The film won’t only shed light on Finn’s history, but also other key players in the sequel trilogy’s trajectory.

“I would say that each of the characters get more light shed on their histories,” Abrams confirmed. “I’m not saying we get full, exhaustive downloads on all of their childhoods and every major step that got them to where they are. But there are a lot of questions about Finn’s past, about Poe’s past, obviously Rey and Kylo, and then some of the new characters we meet.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

