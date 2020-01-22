Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Jealous of Harrison Ford’s New Co-Star

The majority of Chewbacca‘s screen time with Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens was performed by Peter Mayhew, so when actor Harrison Ford shared a photo of his canine co-star in the upcoming The Call of the Wild, actor Joonas Suotamo joked about his jealousy over the pup. Given that Solo was killed in The Force Awakens, Suotamo was denied spending much time with Ford, but in the spinoff film Solo: A Star Wars Story, the performer spent a lot of time with actor Alden Ehrenreich, who embodied the young smuggler. Ford returned as Solo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but only to share the screen with Adam Driver’s Ben Solo.

The actor shared a photo of Ford from the film on Twitter while adding the caption, “Call of the Wild looks like it will be a fun adventure movie, but this picture makes me feel a little jealous.”

Hopefully the actor doesn’t feel too disappointed, as the film sees Ford sharing the screen with a dog created by CGI as opposed to an actual canine.

Interestingly, the origins of Chewbacca are all thanks to George Lucas’ dog Indiana.

“The stories are all true, which is I had a large dog named Indiana. A malamute an Alaskan malamute, and he would ride around in the car, in the front seat. Not driving. I loved that image,” Lucas shared at Star Wars Celebration back in 2017. He continued to describe the inspiration, saying, “When he sat in the car, he was bigger than I was. That’s where I said, ‘That would be a fun character for Star Wars.’”

The release of The Rise of Skywalker means the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, which leaves fans wondering what the theatrical future for the franchise will be. Given Solo‘s financial shortcomings, a sequel seems unlikely, but Suotamo would relish the opportunity to collaborate with his former co-star again.

“I do keep in touch with Alden every once in a while,” Suotamo told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I haven’t seen him since the premieres. Every now and then, we’ll message each other, and I hope he’s doing great. If we ever return to Solo, I can’t wait to work with him again.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

