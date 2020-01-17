Star Wars: Joonas Suotamo Has Perfect Response to Photo of George Lucas and Baby Yoda

Last night, Star Wars: The Mandalorian showrunner, Jon Favreau, broke the Internet by sharing an adorable photo of Star Wars creator, George Lucas, cradling TV’s newest breakout star: Baby Yoda. The photo caught the attention of many people, including Joonas Suotamo, the actor best known for playing Chewbacca in the last three Star Wars films. First, Suotamo commented on the photo on Twitter, which currently has over 455,000 likes on the social media site. “The Maker and The Child 👍👍,” he wrote. The Finnish actor has since expanded on the comment by tweeting an image from Solo: A Star Wars Story that features a similar pose to Mr. Lucas and “The Child,” only slightly more tragic.

The Maker and The Child look as if they are having more fun than we did during the Kessel Run! https://t.co/nRWvYOhmhl pic.twitter.com/wUPSqCEWXI — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 17, 2020

“The Maker and The Child look as if they are having more fun than we did during the Kessel Run,” Suotamo wrote.

As you can see, he used a photo of himself as Chewie carrying Lando (Donald Glover) after the tragic death of L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Many fans commented on the post:

“MY HEART. That scene is so sad,” @selen1te wrote.

“At least her soul still lives inside the Falcon,” @dieseldog97 pointed out.

“Oof. This scene still hurts.. Music is phenomenal tho,” @ElectricSpider2 added.

It’s unclear if the photo of Lucas and Baby Yoda is an old photo from production on The Mandalorian‘s first season or from their currently-filming second season. Either way, seeing Lucas cradle the Baby Yoda puppet has been a real treat for fans.

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” Favreau previously explained. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently playing in theaters everywhere, Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s first season is available to stream on Disney+, and Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently streaming on Netflix.