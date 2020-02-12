Star Wars: Kylo Ren’s Dark Han Solo-Esque Costume Revealed

The latest issue of Marvel Comics‘ Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren arrived this week, and with it a surprising connection between its titular character and none other than his father, Han Solo! In the issue, Ben finds himself becoming even more entangled with the Knights of Ren as he begins shadowing them and their nefarious deeds across the galaxy. Since he’s now getting involved with the Knights of Ren, he can’t exactly wear his Jedi-in-training robes anymore, and as a result gets a new costume that pays homage to his dad and another key Star Wars character!

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 SPOILERS Follow!

At the end of the issue, as the Knights of Ren prepare to “go find something to burn” and welcome Ben into their ranks for the time being, the titular “Ren” (the original leader of the group) tasks one of the other members with getting Ben a new outfit. Ren tells one of the knights: “The kid looks like trash. An actual pile of garbage. find him some clothes. I mean… we’re the Knights of Ren. We have a reputation.”After being told this, we get the reveal of his new outfit, a slick all-black costume that looks exactly like a few different outfits that Ben’s father Han Solo wears.

The long-sleeved coat look is worn by Han in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, though only “Solo” features the padded shoulders as seen above. His new hip holster is also an iconic look that Han Solo wears throughout the Star Wars franchise, but its his holster across his back and chest that is unique. Though not strictly a bandolier like Chewbacca typically wears, Ben wears it across both shoulders, the same that the Wookie does during “Solo” as well. It also appears that this is used to hold his Jedi lightsaber on his back.

Fans are already freaking out about the new look on Twitter too, reaching out to artist Will Sliney to thank him for this development in the character’s looks. They’ll get at least one more issue of Ben in the outfit as Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #4 will conclude the miniseries.

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 is available now from Marvel Comics. The official description for the issue reads:

BEN SOLO, KNIGHT OF REN?