Lando Calrissian Gets His Own Stylish ‘Star Wars’ Dinnerware Set

I’ll tell you what – I would have no problem serving my mother-in-law dinner on this collection of Star Wars Lando Calrissian dinnerware. It’s that nice. She would probably say “these plates are lovely! So fancy!” And I would nod sagely while wearing this. I can picture it now.

The Lando Calrissian Accents Collection (that’s actually what it’s called) is pretty enough for Pottery Barn, but you’ll need to grab all of the pieces in the collection right here. It includes a set of four dinner plates, salad plates, a highball glass for Lando and Han Solo, and a bottle stopper. The whole set has a classy art deco design, and you’ll notice references like Lando’s name in Aurebesh on the salad plates and Millennium Falcon-shaped accents on the plates and glasses.

If you wanted to get the entire collection for a table of four, it would run you around $100, which isn’t absurdly expensive for a porcelain dinnerware set. The pieces are also sold separately, so you can save money by getting it in parts. Just keep in mind that none of these items are safe for the dishwasher or microwave.

If you’re looking for something to wear to your fancy Cloud City dinner party, there are plenty of Solo: A Star Wars Story fashions out there that would fit the bill nicely.

The Lando Calrissian Replica Cape can be ordered here for $69.99 alongside the rest of ThinkGeek’s exclusive Solo: A Star Wars story fashions. The only other item in this collection that could possibly compete with the Lando cape is this Chewbacca button-down shirt ($39.99), which just might be the most over-the-top officially licensed Star Wars garment in the history of the world. Add the Lando cape to that and you’ll be irresistible.

Merchoid, on the other hand, delivered a more understated Solo: A Star Wars Story fashion collection that includes several t-shirt styles, a hat, and a subtle Han Solo hoodie that is actually quite fantastic. You can pre-order all of the items in the collection right here for $24.99 to $59.99 with free shipping.

Naturally, Disney also delivered their own collection of Solo: A Star Wars Story styles that includes costumes, t-shirts, and accessories for both kids and adults. You can shop the entire Disney collection right here.

