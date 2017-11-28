‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Exact Runtime Officially Announced

The official runtime for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been revealed, ending a lot of speculation and rumor that was recently circulating the Internet. According to the release registry on the British Board of Film Classification, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will clocks in at 151 minutes and 38 seconds, which is approximately two and a half hours long.

That runtime shouldn’t be all that surprising for fans, as Last Jedi director Rian Johnson had previously revealed the runtime being around two and a half hours long – the longest runtime for any Star Wars movie.

Right now, anticipation for The Last Jedi is at a fever pitch, with the film expected to have a massive opening weekend box office. More than that, the ominous (if not limited) footage revealed in trailers and TV spots has been teasing a truly darker, and epic Star Wars story coming in Episode VIII.

In fact, the big reveals and spoilers for the film are being so carefully guarded that cast members like Mark Hamill are already campaigning for fans to preserve the experience for others, once they’ve seen the film. If you are too excited to worry keep yourself from some early spoilers, you can read this description of what is allegedly the first ten minutes of The Last Jedi‘s story.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017. It will be followed by Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20, 2019. The next standalone film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, will release on May 25, 2018.