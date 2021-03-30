Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Disappointing Reminder About Sebastian Stan Playing Luke Skywalker

✖

Given that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan has a slight resemblance to a young Mark Hamill, some fans have hoped to see Stan play Luke Skywalker in a new adventure, with these rumors being so persistent that Stan recently addressed those hopes, noting he'd only take on the role if Hamill himself reached out to him. To the disappointment of some fans, Hamill confirmed that he has no say in any casting decisions, so don't count on the Star Wars actor being the one to enlist Stan if the opportunity for a new Luke Skywalker project were to develop.

"This assumes I have any say in casting decisions at Lucasfilm when in fact... I don't," Hamill shared on Twitter with a story about Stan asking for Hamill's endorsement.

These comments from Hamill come from Stan's remarks earlier this month in which he confirmed to Good Morning America, "If Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, I'll believe it. Until then, I won't believe anything."

Interestingly, while there are no confirmed plans for Luke Skywalker to appear in any upcoming adventures, he made a surprise appearance in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. While getting to play the iconic hero would be a welcome opportunity for any young performer, that appearance in the live-action series relied heavily upon Hamill's involvement.

“That particular aspect of the effects of Season 2 is probably the thing I can talk about the least," visual effects supervisor Hal Hickel shared with The Resistance Broadcast. "But I will say this. One, it was always important for everyone involved to have Mark involved. So it’s not just like, ‘Well, we are recasting and we’ll deep-fake over him.’ Mark had to be involved with crafting the performance and he was. He was there on set when the scene was shot… he was totally involved all the way through."

He continued, "Also, Peyton Reed, who directed the episode, he’d done some previous de-aging work with Michael Douglas in Ant-Man, so he had worked with some folks in the process and everything for that, so that played a part into what we were doing and how we did that work. And it was part of the decision-making progress. Richard Bluff, who is the overall visual effects supervisor on The Mandalorian and myself, we were both very much involved in giving feedback on the work and presenting it to Jon [Favreau], and Peyton, and Dave [Filoni]. So those were the primary drivers on the work, Peyton’s experience with Ant-Man and Mark had to be involved.”

Stay tuned for updates on Luke Skywalker's possible future.

