Sebastian Stan Addresses Rumors Of Him Playing A Young Luke Skywalker

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan is addressing the online rumors that he will play the younger version of Luke Skywalker in an upcoming Star Wars project. While appearing for an interview, Stan was asked directly about the rumors that keep swirling on the Internet about him being the guy to take over the role of Young Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise - primarily because he looks like a dead-ringer for a young Mark Hamill. However, Stan is still playing things with that Winter Soldier icy demeanor, letting fans know there is only one way he will ever believe this hype!

During Sebastian Stan's recent segment on GMA, host Robin Roberts brought the receipts during the Young Luke Skywalker question: Roberts was ready with one the actual tweets that Mark Hamill has posted, in which the Star Wars icon has repeatedly (if jokingly) endorsed Sebastian Stan as his successor:

Sebastian Stan on rumors of him playing a young Luke Skywalker in #StarWars: "If @HamillHimself calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me then I'll believe it." 👀https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/MvftVLlcLk — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2021

However, even with Mark Hamill having entertained the idea of Sebastian Stan playing Young Luke, Sebastian Stan apparently is not. As the actor told GMA: "Yeah, well... If Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, I'll believe it. Until then, I won't believe anything."

Stan is playing a bit coy here, however; in the past, he's been much more open to the Luke Skywalker casting, posting that, "I just want to say here that anytime anyone would like to call me and ask me about Luke Skywalker I'd be very happy [to play him]."

Sebastian Stan is clearly a big figure in Disney's Entertainment brand, at the moment; he and co-star Anthony Mackie are headlining the most-watched series on Disney+ (TFATWS). It seems all too easy for Disney to simply invest even further in Stan (a major breakout star/heartthrob), by bringing him over to the Star Wars Universe, as well.

Right now, the Star Wars franchise is undergoing rapid expansion, along a whole new timeline, following the end of the Skywalker Saga. The "Reign of the Empire" and subsequent "Age of Rebellion" eras of the Original Trilogy are getting much more depth - and a lot more stories of what Luke and Vader, and Leia, Han and other characters did in between films are getting told. The Mandalorian season 2 finale allowed Mark Hamill to be Young Luke for a dark shadowy action segment - but if more live-action stories of Young Luke get told, a younger actor will have to step in. Who better than Sebastian Stan?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+ - as are the Star Wars films and TV shows.