Star Wars Confirms Mace Windu's Rare Force Power Is Still Canon

✖

Star Wars has confirmed that Jedi Master Mace Windu still possesses a rare Force ability first introduced in the old Star Wars Expanded Universe. This information comes from Mike Chen's new novel Star Wars: Brotherhood. The book primarily focuses on an essential chapter in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker's relationship. However, it also includes a Jedi: Fallen Order easter egg and canonizes a few elements from Knights of the Old Republic. It also confirms that Mace Windu still can sense shatterpoints through the Force.

The novel includes a scene in which Chancellor Palpatine advises Anakin Skywalker on the matter of Obi-Wan's recent mission to Cato Neimodia. Palpatine is well aware of the tense relationship between Anakin and Mace. That's likely why he brings up the Jedi Master, saying, "Master Windu can go on for hours about Shatterpoints, but perhaps that lack of empathy is his very own Shatterpoint."

A shatterpoint is a crucial moment or event that can change significant future events. The "shatterpoint" ability allows the wielder to sense the significance of such an event. The Star Wars: Aftermath trilogy confirmed that shatterpoints still exist as phenomena in the new Star Wars canon but did not detail how they function. DK's Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Character Encyclopedia, released in 2021, mentioned Mace's ability to sense shatterpoints, but Brotherhood is the first time his ability appears in current Star Wars canon fiction. The new Star Wars canon also confirmed that this is not an ability unique to the Force's light side or dark side. Darth Sidious also possessed the ability to sense Shatterpoints, sensing one in Luke Skywalker.

Mace Windu's shatterpoint ability was a defining trait of his character in the old Expanded Universe. One fan-favorite novel focused on Mace Windu is titled Shatterpoint. Written by Matthew Stover, the novel went into more detail about how a talented and focused Force user could leverage the ability to influence events. Stover referenced shatterpoints again in his highly-regarded novelization of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Mace Windu, played by Samuel L. Jackson in the prequel trilogy, is a fan-favorite prequel trilogy character. He's the subject of many theories about how he may have survived his apparent death in Revenge of the Sith. These theories have prompted reactions from Jackson's co-star, Ewan McGregor, and current Star Wars director Bryce Dallas Howard. Jackson himself is among those hoping for a Mace Windu resurrection.

"Definitely. There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars," Jackson said during an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "The only person I've ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, 'cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so, 'You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?' She's like, 'I love you, you're amazing!' So, 'Put me back in there... Put me in, coach, I'm ready!' You know, I'll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up."

Star Wars: Brotherhood is on sale now.