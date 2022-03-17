Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Reacts to Samuel L. Jackson’s Pitch for Mace Windu’s Return

With Star Wars characters such as Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi making their franchise returns, there are other fan-favorites characters that folks are hoping to see again. One such character is Mace Windu, the Jedi played by Samuel L. Jackson in the prequels. Ever since his character died in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Jackson has expressed his interest in a possible return to the galaxy far, far away and has said multiple times that he doesn’t believe his character is actually dead. Recently, the actor revealed on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused that he shared an idea about his return with The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard. Today, Horowitz’s shared a clip of the moment and Howard had a fun reaction.

When asked by Horowitz if he should hold out hope for a Windu return, Jackson confirmed, “Definitely. There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars… The only person I’ve ever said that to about coming back was Bryce Dallas Howard, ’cause I just did a movie with her. And she directs episodes of The Mandalorian, so, ‘You think you might be able to hook a brother up? I mean you like me, right?’ She’s like, ‘I love you, you’re amazing!’ So, ‘Put me back in there… Put me in, coach, I’m ready!’ You know, I’ll learn to lightsaber left-handed. Come on, hook me up.” Howard replied to the tweet with a bunch of “👀” emojis. This simple response got over 22,000 likes in just a few hours. You can check out the post below:

While Jackson might want to return for The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) has his own ideas on how he’d like to see Windu return. Previously, he joked that Jackson should show up in Season 2 so the bounty hunter could get him back for killing his father, Jango Fett.

“I owe him big time for my dad. He’s done. He’s done,” Morrison told IMDB’s On the Scene about going back on the hunt for Windu. “I’ve got my eye on him. He’s top of the list, in fact.”

As for Howard, after the Jurassic World star helmed the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Return of The Mandalorian,” many people shared their thoughts on Twitter that she should get her own Disney+ Star Wars show or Star Wars movie trilogy. Previously, Howard helmed “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” and “Chapter 11: The Heiress” of The Mandalorian, and she’s quickly becoming a favorite director among Star Wars fans.

