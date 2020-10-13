Star Wars: Hasbro Razor Crest Model Campaign Adds Exclusive Carbonite Figures as Pre-Order Bonus

✖

For as long as Star Wars has existed, the collectibles modeled after the franchise have always been a very big deal. one of the hottest upcoming collectibles comes from Hasbro's HasLab and the hit Disney+ TV series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Hasbro is working on a model of the Razor Crest, the ship piloted by the titular bounty hunter in the series, and it is currently available for pre-order via a crowdfunding campaign to get it made. HasLab has reached well beyond its initial backer goal and is now adding yet another bonus if the next stretch goal is met.

There are currently around 11,000 backers for the Razor Crest model, which is priced at $349.99. Hasbro has now announced that, if the campaign reaches 13,000 backers, a set of Carbonite figures will be added on to the order of everyone who orders one of the Razor Crest models. These Carbonite Block figures, which you can see below, come directly from the first episode of The Mandalorian.

(Photo: Hasbro)

The campaign is open until November 9th, and judging by its current success, should have no trouble reaching the stretch goal of 13,000 backers. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest will be one of the largest The Vintage Collection vehicles ever produced by Hasbro coming in at 30 inches long (with the main cannons), 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches tall (when sitting on the landing gear).

In addition to the set of Carbonite figures, a pre-order of the Razor Crest will also include the following:

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest vehicle

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch The Mandalorian Figure in Beskar armor with a one-of-a-kind soft goods cape

Unlock #1: Escape pod

Unlock #2: Exclusive The Child figure with end-of-season-1 hover pram

The Carbonite figures are the third unlock item added to the campaign, following the escape pod and figure of The Child.

You can click here to check out the HasLab campaign and order one of the Razor Crest models for your collection. The Razor Crest is expected to ship in Fall 2021.