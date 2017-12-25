Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Shares Christmas Eve Reminder To Kids Of All Ages

Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Mark Hamill is wishing fans of all ages a happy holiday — and milking a gag poking good-natured fun at one of The Last Jedi‘s more bizarre scenes.

A Friendly Christmas Eve Reminder to KIDS OF ALL AGES: TONIGHT before you go to bed- Don’t be NAUGHTY- Be NICE! Don’t forget to leave Santa a generous helping of #ThalaSirenMilkAndWookieeCookies!#SantasSustenanceGuaranteesOverstuffedStockings 😜🎅🎄🧝‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cUwPJ6IhqC — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 24, 2017

“A friendly Christmas Eve reminder to KIDS OF ALL AGES: TONIGHT before you go to bed — Don’t be NAUGHTY — Be NICE,” Hamill wrote on Twitter. “Don’t forget to leave Santa a generous helping of #ThalaSirenMilkAndWookieCookies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hamill added an extra hashtag, tipping “Santa’s sustenance guarantees overstuffed stockings.”

The Luke Skywalker actor included a faux Kenner toy box, showing an action figure of the grizzled former Jedi Master milking a Thala-Siren — the Jurassic Park-like marine creatures indigenous to the island planet of Ahch-To, the “most unfindable place in the galaxy,” where Luke hid himself away for years in self-imposed exile.

Thala-sirens first appeared in The Last Jedi when Luke ventured cliffside to coax nourishing greenish milk out of one’s unnecessarily large and protruding teats.

Hamill also included a picture of appetizing “Wookie cookies” and a “got blue milk?” ad featuring a younger Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.