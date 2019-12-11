Star Wars: Mark Hamill Explains How a Tricky Scene Was Shot in Empire Strikes Back

Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Skywalker Saga, and the actor often graces Twitter with stories and facts about his time on the original trilogy’s film sets. Hamill occasionally answers fan questions and explains how certain moments were filmed, and his latest tweet dives into the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back scene in which Luke sees his own face beneath Vader’s mask during his Force vision on Dagobah.

Dissatisfied with the prop head of me they had made, we re-shot it with my real head pushed through an opening below the set. The hardest part was keeping my eyes open & not blinking as they wafted smoke in for atmosphere.👀#TrueStory https://t.co/b6hf4zdWGx — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 11, 2019

“Rewatching Ep 5 and wondering if @HamillHimself was really looking at his head inside Vader’s helmet or if that was added later. Also, wondering If this scene was filmed before or after discovering Vader was Luke’s dad. Thought it may make a difference in how Mark saw the scene,” @KirstenAcuna wondered.

“Dissatisfied with the prop head of me they had made, we re-shot it with my real head pushed through an opening below the set. The hardest part was keeping my eyes open & not blinking as they wafted smoke in for atmosphere. 👀 #TrueStory,” Hamill replied.

Many people commented on the post:

“Practical effects that work are always the most powerful because they’re real,” @shadow_of_neo pointed out.

“I always thought it was an incredible prop head. I’m still amazed at learning something new about my all-time favorite movie,” @Jim_Bachman added.

“Wild how these moments in our past can be recalled so vividly – a true piece of your treasure,” @TravisRichter replied.

