Star Wars Star Mark Hamill Shares Tons of Family Photos For Father’s Day

Father’s Day falls on June 16th this year, which means people all over the Internet are spending today celebrating dads, grandpas, step-dads, and surrogate father figures. One famous dad took to Twitter to share a bunch of family photos, and they’re giving us all of the feels. Mark Hamill, the person best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, posted 11 pictures with his three kids and wife, and fans are loving it.

“Thank you @NathanHamill @GriffinHamill @ChelseaHamill & @MarilouHamill for making every day #FathersDay -except the part where you buy me a tie,” Hamill wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the post, clearly enjoying the glimpse into Hamill’s life.

“Next to my own dad, who is the best dad you can imagine, I am sure you are the best dad in the galaxy,” @Jaydy2007 wrote. “P.s. don’t forget to wish Dad Vader a Happy #fathersday too!”

“Better than the Skywalkers, who chop each other’s hands off,” @Atherworld joked.

“Happy farther day @HamillHimself I hope you had a brilliant day today and my the force be with you always,” @BandeeNatalie added.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill’s role in the new movie hasn’t been announced, but many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.