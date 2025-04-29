LEGO Star Wars Day 2025 Sets And Promotions Launch on May 1st

Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2005 is happening this weekend, but the fun for LEGO fans starts on May 1st. LEGO is dropping 9 new LEGO Star Wars sets including the 2,970-piece Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409). There will also be a ton of gift with purchase (GWP) and LEGO Insiders offers. You can check out everything that LEGO has to offer for May 2025 right here via our complete guide, but if you’re only here for the Star Wars sets, read on.

Before we get into the list, keep in mind that you can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. The entire lineup of new LEGO Star Wars sets will be available here after the launch. Specifically, all of the sets listed below will be available to order on April 30th/ May 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated. Also keep in mind that on May 4th at 8am PT / 11am ET, The Disney Store will launch a huge wave of Star Wars collectibles that includes new lightsaber replicas and a full-scale RC Mouse Droid. Be ready here at The Disney Store ahead of the launch time as a queue is likely.

LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409) / 2,970 pieces / $299.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features an authentic interior, a movable main entrance, adjustable blasters, and seismic charges. Can be displayed in landing position or upright flight position with a sleek display stand.

/ 2,970 pieces / $299.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features an authentic interior, a movable main entrance, adjustable blasters, and seismic charges. Can be displayed in landing position or upright flight position with a sleek display stand. LEGO Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid (75416) / 1,039 pieces / $99.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features head movements, posable arms, and hidden tools. Packaged with a Chopper figure and an information plaque.

/ 1,039 pieces / $99.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features head movements, posable arms, and hidden tools. Packaged with a Chopper figure and an information plaque. LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett Helmet (75408) / 616 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Brings to life unique details such as the adjustable rangefinder antenna.

/ 616 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Brings to life unique details such as the adjustable rangefinder antenna. LEGO Star Wars Rebel U-Wing Starfighter (75399) / 594 pieces / $69.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features minifigures of Cassian Andor, K-2SO, an ISB Tactical Agent, and Dedra Meero (a first for LEGO). Includes a swing function for the wings to put them in a ‘V’ formation.

/ 594 pieces / $69.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features minifigures of Cassian Andor, K-2SO, an ISB Tactical Agent, and Dedra Meero (a first for LEGO). Includes a swing function for the wings to put them in a ‘V’ formation. LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren Helmet (75415) / 529 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features pure dark side detail.

/ 529 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features pure dark side detail. LEGO Star Wars Brick-Built Star Wars Logo (75407) / 700 pieces / $59.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features hidden surprises and details for fans to discover during the build.

/ 700 pieces / $59.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features hidden surprises and details for fans to discover during the build. LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle (75406) / 386 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features a sleek stand with a nameplate and information about the ship.

/ 386 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features a sleek stand with a nameplate and information about the ship. LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz Revenge of the Sith Heroes and Villains (40796) / 656 pieces / $49.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features iconic characters in their most recognizable form.

/ 656 pieces / $49.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features iconic characters in their most recognizable form. LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz Luke Skywalker (Rebel Pilot) (40795) / 138 pieces / $9.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features one of the most iconic characters in their most recognizable form.

Gift with Purchase (GWP) Items (May 1st – 5th)

LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Starship Key Chain (5009394) / See at LEGO: Dates: May 1st – 5th Minimum purchase: LEGO Insiders members receive this gift when purchasing the new LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409), while stocks last. LEGO Insiders membership required. Features: The keychain showcases a distinctive centerpiece emblem of Jango Fett’s Starship, which can rotate to replicate the starship’s iconic take-off position. Can be used as a keychain or bag charm.

/ See at LEGO: LEGO Star Wars Kamino Training Facility (40765) / See at LEGO: Dates: May 1st – 5th Minimum purchase: Receive this gift with purchases of $160 or more on LEGO Star Wars sets (excludes pre-order sets), while stocks last. Features: Includes LEGO Star Wars minifigures of 3 Clone Cadets (new to LEGO) and a KE-8 Enforcer floating patrol vehicle which holds one LEGO minifigure in the cockpit.

/ See at LEGO: LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Mini-Build (30708) / See at LEGO: Dates: May 1st – 5th Minimum purchase: Receive this gift with purchases of $40 or more on LEGO Star Wars sets (excludes pre-order sets), while stocks last. Features: Small-scale brick-built model of the iconic Millennium Falcon.

/ See at LEGO:

LEGO Insiders Promotions (From May 1st)

LEGO Star Wars Joe Hogan Poster (5009512) / See at LEGO: Dates: From May 1st Points required: 1,800 points, LEGO Insiders membership required Markets: Global markets except Mexico Features: Limited-edition poster by Joe Hogan featuring the Jango Fett’s Starship set in a “Flying with the Fetts” retro sitcom VHS parody design.

/ See at LEGO: LEGO Star Wars Pencil Case (5009393) / See at LEGO: Dates: From May 1st Points required: 1,000 points, LEGO Insiders membership required Markets: Global markets except Mexico, Singapore, and Malaysia Features: LEGO Star Wars themed Tin Pencil case with a set of stickers featuring classic Star Wars minifigures.

/ See at LEGO: LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship Lenticular Coin / See at LEGO: Dates: From May 1st Points required: 2,500 points, LEGO Insiders membership required Markets: Global markets except Mexico, Singapore, and Malaysia Features: Highly collectible LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship Lenticular Coin.

/ See at LEGO: Additional Star Wars Day 2025 Insiders offers are expected to be available here at LEGO starting on May 1st. Points offers and deals are always part of these events.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our latest LEGO Star Wars collection just in time for May the 4th, offering new and exciting sets for fans. Our talented team have outdone themselves, creating a wide range of models from across the galaxy. There’s something for every fan to enjoy – from the most detailed collector’s items for display to fun, adventurous sets inspired by the galaxy far, far away…. We can’t wait to see LEGO Star Wars fans first impressions at Star Wars Celebration in Japan very soon!” said Mike Ilacqua, Head of Product, LEGO Star Wars Products at the LEGO Group.