Star Wars: Mark Hamill Has Hilarious Response to New Space Force Uniforms

One of the biggest trending topics on social media today has been Space Force, the new US Military arm created by the Trump Administration that’s tasked with defending American democracy in space. The official Twitter account for the new Military branch recently tweeted a photo of their uniforms, and the funny reactions have been nonstop. The uniforms are camouflage and many people have been wondering why that print would be necessary for space. Agents of SHIELD star, Clark Gregg, had a hilarious guess as to why they’re camouflage and he’s not the only celebrity to comment on the uniforms. Mark Hamill, who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, took to Twitter to compare the look to one worn by Han Solo (Harrison Ford) on Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

“The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the Pentagon,” @SpaceForceDoD wrote.

“Han wore it better. #MayTheSpaceForceBeWithYou,” Hamill joked.

Hamill isn’t the only person to bring up Endor today. In fact, it’s currently one of the top trends on Twitter with over 10,000 tweets. Here are some other great Star Wars-related Space Force tweets:

Soon after Space Force was announced, it was revealed that Steve Carell would be reteaming with The Office‘s Greg Daniels for a series about the new Military branch. In Space Force, Carell will be joined by co-stars John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Lies), Diana Silvers (Booksmart, MA), and Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$). Recurring guest stars include Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asian) and Alex Sparrow (Unreal, The Vatican Tapes). BAFTA-nominated director Paul King (Paddington, Paddington 2) will direct two episodes of Space Force, including the pilot.

Currently, you can catch Hamill on the big screen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.