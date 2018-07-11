Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Support for ‘The Last Jedi’ Co-Star Kelly Marie Tran After Social Media Deletion

The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Tran deleted her posts on a variety of social media platforms, leading many to assume the months of harassment she was subjected to from people who didn’t enjoy her character had finally gotten to her. Many of the actress’ fans rallied around Tran to show their support for the star, including Star Wars icon Mark Hamill.

Hamill shared a photo of himself with his arm around the actress while adding the comment, “What’s not to love? #GetALifeNerds.”

The actor wasn’t the only one to rally around Tran for support, with The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson detailing his trials and tribulations with Star Wars fans on social media.

“On social media, a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years, I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans,” Johnson posted on Twitter. “We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine.”

To call The Last Jedi divisive would be an understatement, as Johnson pushed the saga into new territory in hopes of delivering audiences a challenging story for the saga, which not only reflected the events of the narrative but also of Star Wars fandom itself. As a relatively small, though incredibly vocal, subset of so-called “fans” decided they knew what was the best thing for the saga instead of the actual studio and filmmakers it selected, the cast and crew were subjected to harassment under the guise of offering “feedback” that these antagonizing viewers claimed would be beneficial for the studio.

Johnson often avoided confronting the detractors directly, though he appeared to have hit a breaking point with Tran’s decision to delete her social media accounts.

When one user attempted to claim their critiques of the film shouldn’t be considered “trolling,” Johnson replied, “Done with this disingenuous bullsh-t. You know the difference between not liking a movie and hatefully harassing a woman so bad she has to get off social media. And you know which of those two we’re talking about here.”

In the months since the release of The Last Jedi, Tran, who began frequently using social media following the reveal of her involvement in the saga, was often subjected to sexist and racist insults in addition to a vast amount of personal attacks for starring in a film that “fans” didn’t like.

It’s possible that Tran left social media behind for unrelated personal reasons, though Hamill and Johnson’s support could confirm insider information regarding her departure.

