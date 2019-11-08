Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Reveals His Least Favorite Luke Skywalker Figures

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is a little over a month away from hitting theaters, which means Star Wars content is becoming more and more frequent on social media. One person who fans can always count on to deliver excellent Star Wars treasures on Twitter is Mark Hamill, the actor who has been playing Luke Skywalker in the franchise since 1977. The actor often shares set stories and clarifies rumors online, and he occasionally posts humorous content related to old toys that we can’t believe ever existed. Hamill’s latest post shows four images of his least favorite Luke figures, and they’re just as hilarious as you’d imagine.

Too many to choose just one, but here’s a few of my LEAST favorites:

A) Chippendales Dancer w/ Come Hither Look Luke

B) Gopher-Faced Mutant Brute Luke

C) Clothing-Sold-Separately Nude Luke

D) Freshly-Punched Incontinent Adult Diapers Luke#LukeElsewhere4Figures #DontCollectEmAll pic.twitter.com/pOw9Oe3svV — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 7, 2019

Many people commented on the post, including Matt Oswalt:

Very generous offer Matt, but the Luke sticker only gets you friends. The Han sticker gets you GIRLfriends, so just send that one. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 7, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.