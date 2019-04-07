Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Sweet Story About Meeting Warwick Davis During ‘Return of the Jedi’

Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, is constantly being a sweetheart and answering fan questions on social media. Yesterday, the actor fielded a Twitter question about Warwick Davis, the actor who has portrayed various characters throughout the Star Wars franchise. However, Davis’ first and most iconic role in the galaxy far, far away was Wicket, the Ewok who befriends Princess Leia in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

When I met @WarwickADavis he was a 10-year-old boy whizzing around Elstree Studios on roller skates. He was also a huge #StarWars fan who only had a few action figures. All I did was ask George if we could fill out his collection. (We even got him the #DarthVader carrying case!) https://t.co/l44w3JvuRF — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 7, 2019

“Hey Hamill, I heard that you helped Warwick Davis complete his Star Wars action figure collection after you met him on the set of Return of the Jedi. True/false?,” @FriskyWoods asked.

“When I met @WarwickADavis he was a 10-year-old boy whizzing around Elstree Studios on roller skates. He was also a huge #StarWars fan who only had a few action figures. All I did was ask George if we could fill out his collection. (We even got him the #DarthVader carrying case!),” Hamill replied.

Many fans commented on Hamill’s post with pictures of their own toy collections, and some even great photos of Davis as a kid.

Currently, there is no official word on whether or not Davis will be in Episode IX, but the chances are pretty high considering he showed up in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Next week, fans can see Davis at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

