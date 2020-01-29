Star Wars: Mark Hamill’s Dog Won’t Let Him Tweet in Adorable Video

Someone thinks I spend too much time online.#MyMinderMabel 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ZTPyiUBxoi — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 28, 2020

Of the many stars of the Star Wars franchise, few are as active on social media as Mark Hamill, though it’s clear that the actor’s adorable dog isn’t a fan of how much time he spends on Twitter, as seen in the adorable video below. Fans of the actor might disagree with the dog, as Hamill is often quick to offer fans his well-wishes, but it’s clear that his canine companion is missing out on some attention, so if we ever notice a lull in the frequency of the actor’s posts, we can rest assured that his dog is getting some much-needed attention.

Not only is the actor quick to interact with fans, but he also regularly takes part in viral meme trends, as he participated in the #IGotKickedOutOfSpaceForce hashtag and also participated in the “Dolly Parton Challenge,” sharing four profile photos of himself that would be most appropriate for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The internet is likely a much more welcome place for the actor now, as the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has concluded the Skywalker Saga, with fans less likely to analyze all of his posts in hopes of unearthing clues about a film.

Sadly, in addition to fans likely having seen the last of Luke Skywalker, the entire future of the franchise is relatively unknown.

Lucasfilm has confirmed that Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s second season is set to debut on Disney+ later this year and that the studio has a trio of secured release dates in December 2022, December 2024, and December 2026 for unconfirmed films. Despite various projects being in development, fans have been left to wonder about which of these projects will move forward first, if ever.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that production on the planned series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi would be delayed from this summer to next January, dependent on securing scripts that meet Lucasfilm‘s standards. Another series focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor is being developed, though no word has emerged on when it would head into production.

Prior to the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the studio confirmed that writer/director Rian Johnson would develop a trilogy of films, yet no updates from either Johnson or the studio have been offered in more than two years.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars series.

Would you like to see Hamill return to the franchise? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!