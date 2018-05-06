Obi-Wan’s Original ‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber Going Up For Auction

Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Alec Guinness’ screen-used lightsaber and antique lightsaber chest from 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope is one of more than 2,000 pieces of movie memorabilia headed for the auction block (via Page Six).

Other Star Wars relics sure to be prized by collectors include a 46-inch tall model of the Death Star as seen in Return of the Jedi and life-size models of C-3PO and Darth Vader created by in-house special effects gurus Industrial Light and Magic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obi-Wan’s lightsaber chest — seen when the retired Jedi hands down Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber to a young Luke Skywalker in A New Hope — is an actual antique that has been repurposed and studio distressed for production. The chest also made an appearance in 1978’s Superman, used by Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor to store kryptonite.

The lightsaber chest and C-3PO and Darth Vader models are expected to fetch between $60,000 — $80,000, while the studio model miniature Death Star is priced between $150,000 — $250,000.

More affordable memorabilia, including vintage original 8×10 photographs from A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, will start at $200.

Other legendary memorabilia scheduled to be auctioned off includes the recognizable leather jacket sported by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 model in James Cameron’s The Terminator, a chariot used in the 1959 Charlton Heston-led Ben-Hur, and a nightgown worn by Olivia de Havilland in Gone With the Wind, one of the most famous and successful films in history.

In addition to the Star Wars treasures up for auction, Profiles in History will give bidders a shot at other sci-fi iconography, such as costumes and props from several Star Trek movies.

Other pieces include a spacesuit worn by Sigourney Weaver in Alien and a flamethrower used by her character Ellen Ripley in Aliens, alongside the Harley Davidson “Fat Boy” motorcycle used by the now-heroic T-800, again played by Schwarzenegger, in Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

The auction will have for sale numerous pieces from some of cinema’s most well-known movies, including a dress worn by Debbie Reynolds in 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain, outfits worn by James Dean and Elizabeth Taylor in Giant, a military dress uniform jacket sported by Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator, and Orson Welles’ Charles Foster Kane coat as seen in 1941’s Citizen Kane.

Potential bidders and browsers alike can scroll through the 499-page catalogue to peruse the thousands of items for auction.

Auction house Profiles in History announced Thursday the auction, dubbed “Icons & Legends of Hollywood,” runs June 5—8 in Los Angeles. Several marquee items will be displayed in New York’s Society of Illustrators ahead of the auction from May 15—19.