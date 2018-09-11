Former ‘Solo’ Star Still Hopes to Join Another Star Wars Film

Michael K. Williams might not have made the final cut of Solo: A Star Wars Story, but rather than lament the missed opportunity, the actor is looking to the future in hopes of finding his way into the galaxy far, far away in a new film.

“I have not had the chance to see Solo but shout out to my cast mates,” Williams shared with Variety. “Even though I didn’t make the final cut, they’re still my cast mates. I love you guys.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “I’m quite sure I’ll get around to [seeing it] but I’m more interested in getting another shot in being in that galaxy…I would love another opportunity to be in Star Wars.”

Williams’ departure from the project was one of many complications that Solo suffered, with original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller signaling troubles for the film.

With reportedly only a few weeks left of shooting, the announcement came from Lucasfilm that the duo was parting ways from the film last year. Both the filmmakers and the studio have talked vaguely about the reason for the split, which ultimately came down to their filmmaking style being more comedic and improvisational in nature, which Lucasfilm didn’t find conducive to the film they wanted to make. Additionally, their satirical senses of humor reportedly brought irreverent comedy to the film, which Lucasfilm seemingly wasn’t interested in.

Williams was originally cast as Dryden Vos, the mob boss that was ultimately played by Paul Bettany. Williams completed filming of his character, whose original design incorporated CGI elements, though when Ron Howard stepped in to replace Lord and Miller, his new vision of the film required Williams to re-shoot his scenes. He had already moved on to a different project, making him unavailable for Solo, with Howard enlisting Bettany due to their multiple previous collaborations.

“There are some things in life, you just gotta laugh at it,” Williams shared of the situation with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “That was such an odd turn of events. That’s not the norm. As crazy a town as Hollywood is — I like to be the one that says I’ve seen a little bit of everything in this town — that was one for the textbooks. What are the odds of that happening? There comes a point, you just gotta throw your hands up and, you know what, it just wasn’t meant to be.”

Hopefully another filmmaker finds a way to bring in Williams and that he survives the final cut.

Would you like to see Williams in a different Star Wars movie? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

[H/T Variety]