New Series of Stories Will Chronicle Millennium Falcon’s Adventures Through Star Wars History

When audiences met the Millennium Falcon in the original Star Wars, many of us assumed that the ship’s journey was intrinsically linked with Han Solo and Chewbacca. In The Empire Strikes Back, we then learned that Lando also had a long history with the vessel, while The Force Awakens distanced the ship even further from Solo and Chewie. A new series of stories aimed at readers aged 8-12, titled “Flight of the Falcon,” will debut this fall to chronicle the famous ship’s journey through the saga.

In the series of stories, “Bazine Netal, the spy seen on Takodana in The Force Awakens, is on the hunt for the Falcon, and her intel leads her across the galaxy to Batuu, a remote outpost on the galaxy’s edge. In order to find the Falcon, Bazine must learn all she can about the infamous YT-1300 freighter—the ship that countless bounty hunters and Imperials have almost caught over the years.”

The various stories will spread across a range of titles, with each title including a map to help explain the ship’s journey throughout the saga.

“These tales take us from a time just before Solo: A Star Wars Story, when Lando and L3 had the Falcon, through the original trilogy, and into the new trilogy, ending on the incredible world of Batuu,” Michael Siglain, Creative Director, Lucasfilm Publishing shared with StarWars.com.

Before these stories hit shelves, Solo will show the Falcon like never before.

“Where Han gave it a certain shabby coolness and a dinged up quality that reflected where he was at that point in his life, this Falcon reflects its owner very clearly in its shape and aesthetic and his needs, even if those needs be a little more space to entertain,” co-writer Jon Kasdan shared with Entertainment Weekly. “One of the things Larry [Kasdan] and I had talked about was the Falcon should always reflect the personality of its captain.”

Fans will see a different version of the Falcon when Solo: A Star Star Story hits theaters on May 25th. The “Flight of the Falcon” stories will debut this fall.

