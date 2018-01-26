Star Wars: New Blog Highlights Inconsistencies on the Millennium Falcon

There are many tricks, shortcuts, and techniques filmmakers use during the production process, and if done effectively it all comes together as “movie magic.” But if you take a closer look, sometimes things don’t add up.

One Star Wars fan recently measured the interior of the Millennium Falcon, how it’s laid out, and overlaid with the starship’s exterior, and found some glaring inconsistencies in how it’s all put together. Basically, Han Solo and Chewbacca are piloting their own TARDIS.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Self-described Star Wars obsessive Stinson Lenz recreated the set blueprints from the Falcon’s interior as it appears in The Empire Strikes Back in comparison with the outside of the ship, finding that the only place that physically lines up without causing an issue is the entrance ramp.

But from there, it gets a little wonky.

The way the cockpit feeds into the hallway that leads to the open area where you can sit back, play some holochess, or maybe get in some Jedi training, is physically impossible. That area extends beyond the Falcon’s exterior. It even has a corridor that extends past the ship even further!

Lucasfilm Story Group executive Pablo Hidalgo pointed out the blog post and praised it for thoroughly portraying the discrepancies, saying that while those involved with the movies and shows try their best, but adding that it falls apart when you “break out the rulers.”

image

also revealed more inconsistencies in other ships, including Padmé Amidala’s ships from The Phantom Menace and Revenge of the Sith. He also revealed that R2-D2 doesn’t physically fit into the Naboo starfighter or the Jedi starfighter.

Giving fans a humorous visual, Hidalgo added that Hayden Christensen couldn’t fit in his ship from Revenge of the Sith, saying that his feet were dangling outside while filming. So quit whining about your clunky speeders, Poe Dameron. If Anakin could manage in the vacuum of space, you have no reason to complain!

Nearly every movie, especially science fiction and fantasy films, tend to stretch beyond ‘what’s possible’ in order to achieve the fantastic. It’s best not to dwell on such issues and just enjoy the story for what it is.