Star Wars: Disney CEO Says Company Is Being "Very Careful" About Developing New Movies

At one point in time, the future of Star Wars films on the big screen seemed to contain unlimited potential, but with films like Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker earning mixed responses critically and financially, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger recently recalled the studio will be "very careful" about how to develop future films. While the last two films in the franchise saw some setbacks, the live-action TV series have seen major wins, with Lucasfilm having a better understanding now of how to expand the franchise than they did when the focus was theatrical efforts.

"Star Wars, we made three what we called saga films, which is obviously the successors to George Lucas' first six," Iger shared at a conference for Morgan Stanley, per The Hollywood Reporter. "They did very well at the box office -- tremendously well, as a matter of fact. We've made two so-called stand-alones in Rogue One and Solo. Rogue One did quite well, Solo was a little disappointing to us. It gave us pause just to think maybe the cadence was a little too aggressive. And so we decided to pull back a bit. We still are developing Star Wars films. We're going to make sure that when we make one, that it's the right one, so we are being very careful there."

Between Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm delivered audiences three massive hits that were successes with fans, critics, and at the box office. That track record resulted in a variety of announcements and reports about what the next movies would be, but with Solo becoming the lowest-grossing live-action film in the whole franchise, the studio has reevaluated its theatrical slate.

Just recently, a new report claimed that plans for films from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins were being put on hold indefinitely, potentially even scrapped. The studio is still reportedly developing films from Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi and from Watchmen's Damon Lindelof, though with some insiders having previously shared that Disney has grown frustrated by Lucasfilm announcing projects that are ultimately abandoned, we might not get solid details about their theatrical slate until they are all further along into development.

