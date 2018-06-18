Rumor: ‘Star Wars’ Actor Claims 9 Movies in Development, Including More ‘Story’ Stand-Alones

A veteran Star Wars actor claims there are at least nine Star Wars films in development, including more yet-to-be-announced solo movies.

Tom Kane seems to be somewhat in the know but very hesitant to share.. claims there are at least 9 Star Wars films in various stages of development, some individual character stories yet to be announced, but definitely not Yoda. #StarWars #AllStarComicCon — Aaron @ All-Star Comic Con (@avgoins) June 16, 2018

“Tom Kane seems to be somewhat in the know but very hesitant to share,” wrote Star Wars Bookworms podcast host Aaron Goins on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Goins, the longtime Star Wars voice actor “claims there are at least 9 Star Wars films in various stages of development, some individual character stories yet to be announced, but definitely not Yoda.”

Kane has had steady involvement with the Star Wars galaxy since first lending his voice to the Shadows of the Empire video game in 1996.

In the years since, Kane has participated in more than 60 Star Wars projects, including multiple recurring roles in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars television series.

Following minor roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and Star Wars Rebels, he most recently voiced Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Its sequel, the still-untitled Episode IX, starts shooting this summer under returning The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams.

Disney-owned Lucasfilm also has plans for fan-favorite Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and famed bounty hunter Boba Fett, who will reportedly receive his own stand-alone from 3:10 to Yuma and Logan director James Mangold.

Lucasfilm is also said to be developing an all-new trilogy under The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson, which will be unconnected to the Skywalker saga depicted in the episodic installments and set in an unexplored corner of the galaxy.

Johnson’s producer, Ram Bergman, recently gave an update on the “completely new trilogy,” saying, “It’s all new characters. Everything is new.” The project, he added, is “just in the early stages.”

Abrams’ Episode IX, Johnson’s planned three-movie series, and two new anthologies in Obi-Wan and Boba Fett make six, leaving three supposed projects on the docket.

Lucasfilm revealed in February Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will produce and direct their own Star Wars project, but did not specify if the mysterious project was a one-off or a planned series of films. A one-off brings the count to seven; a trilogy would make nine.

Benioff and Weiss’ project could involve one of the “individual character stories yet to be announced” as named by Kane, or their project could be a one-off that would leave two unidentified solo movies centered around characters are “definitely not Yoda.”

Last August, THR reported Lucasfilm was said to be “looking at movies featuring Yoda and bounty hunter Boba Fett, among others.”

“I keep hearing that and I know nothing about it,” famed Yoda puppeteer and performer Frank Oz told IGN in March, adding any potential Yoda movie would have to recreate the pint-sized Jedi Master by way of CGI.

It’s unknown how the under-performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story could affect any in-the-works projects at Lucasfilm. Studio president Kathleen Kennedy said she would like to “one day in the future” see a spinoff starring Donald Glover as the younger Lando Calrissian.

Lucasfilm has not yet publicly revealed the exact number of Star Wars films currently in development.