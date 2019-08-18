Will Ray Park Return to the Star Wars Franchise With the Obi-Wan Series?

Late last week, the Star Wars franchise got a long-awaited update, after reports revealed that Ewan McGregor would be returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a currently-untitled Disney+ TV series. Given Obi-Wan’s unique place in both the original and prequel trilogies, fans have begun to wonder which characters and settings we could see in the show. A recurring question has been — could we potentially see Ray Park return as Darth Maul for the series?

It’s certainly no secret that Park has advocated for a return to the character, with the actor and prolific stunt performer campaigning for a Maul or Obi-Wan movie for quite some time.

“If anything ever happens in the future and the character is back, and it’s me? I have a lot of great ideas of what I’d like to do with it,” Park shared in an interview last year.

There’s also the nature of Park’s social media posts, as he has recently posted photos and videos with hashtags tied to Darth Maul. Granted, there’s always a chance that he’s tagged those so Star Wars fans can find them easily (some of the posts have also included hashtags for his other franchises, X-Men and G.I. Joe), but it’s still raised the eyebrows of some.

Even beyond Park wanting to play the role again, a larger Maul return definitely makes sense on paper, especially after his surprising live-action cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Towards the film’s end, audiences learned that Maul had become the leader of the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn. There’s certainly much more to that story than meets the eye, which some fans have clamored to see explored in a hypothetical Solo sequel or in some other medium. Regardless of whenever the Obi-Wan series takes place in the Star Wars canon, there could potentially be room to dive into Maul’s time as a criminal kingpin, and how that could theoretically affect Obi-Wan’s exile on Tatooine.

Of course, there is also the Star Wars Rebels of it all, as Maul and Obi-Wan had their final battle together in the episode “Twin Suns”. After Maul ventured to Tatooine with a vendetta against Obi-Wan, the pair fought, with Obi-Wan killing his longtime rival and burning him on a funeral pyre. Although some had assumed that Maul and Obi-Wan had gone almost 17 years without seeing each other, there always is the chance that the pair squared off again at some point in that stretch of time. Even if we don’t see a live-action retelling of that Rebels fight, the Obi-Wan show could find a way to highlight previously-unseen battles between the duo.

