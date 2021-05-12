Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Teases Slightly Different Costume For Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series

Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi will have a slightly different look than he had in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. McGregor appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live while promoting his new Netflix series, Halston. As McGregor gave the interview from his dressing room on the Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series’ set — complete with posters for The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith on the wall above him — it was inevitable that Star Wars would come up during the conversation. McGregor revealed that he filmed a “special” scene on Star Wars Day and discussed how it felt getting back into his Jedi costume, which he hints is slightly different from how it was while shooting for the movies.

“It was good. It feels great,” McGregor says. “I have to say I’m having a really good time. The costume is probably slightly different than you might expect. To go back into the role, shall we say, is great. It’s all still layered, it feels good. There are great scripts, and great people to work with. It’s great. I’m having a good time.”

It’s hard to imagine McGregor’s Obi-Wan is too drastically different from how he appeared in the prequel trilogy. After all, “Old Ben” Kenobi is still wearing those same Jedi robes in A New Hope. Maybe whatever quest Obi-Wan undertakes in the series — perhaps to redeem an old friend — requires him to change his outfit.

McGregor reprises his role as the titular Jedi master for the upcoming Disney+ streaming series set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith. Hayden Christensen also to play Darth Vader. There have also been hints that Obi-Wan’s former master, Qui-Gon Jinn (who was played by Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace), will appear as a Force ghost in the show.

There’s also the possibility of a young Luke Skywalker appearing in the show. McGregor teased in a recent interview that “That’s very possible,” before claiming, “I don’t know.” He did confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that he’ll have reason to light up Obi-Wan’s lightsaber, saying, “For months, we’ve been doing these monster, two-and-a-half-hour sessions of sword fights and hand-to-hand stuff.”

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, the series’ cast includes Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and writer Joby Harold are executive producers on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Carmen Cuba is the casting director.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now in production and will stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

