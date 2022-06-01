Star Wars: Obi-Wan Part 3 Features Zach Braff Cameo

Zach Braff might not be getting that cameo on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, but the Scrubs star did manage to find his way to a galaxy far, far away in this week’s episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor provided the voice for Freck, a transport driver who is a big fan of the Empire and who, after briefly interacting with Leia and Obi-Wan, does his best to out them as potential Jedi apologists to some Stormtroopers he picks up along the way. That is, so far, the extent of the role, although it’s possible Freck could return at a later point.

Braff hosts a Scrubs rewatch show titled Fake Doctors, Real Friends, with his former co-star Donald Faison. Ironically, Faison and one of the show’s producer, Joelle Monique, are both huge Star Wars fans, while Braff has characterized himself as a pretty casual fan of the franchise.

Back when Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow first joined the Star Wars universe on a director of some episodes of The Mandalorian, Braff expressed excitement on Fake Doctors. Before heading to Star Wars, Chow had directed Braff in the indie drama The High Cost of Living in 2010.

Don’t feel too bad for super-fan Faison, though; the actor provides the voice of Hype Fazon in Star Wars Resistance, and provided the voice for a tacitcal droid in an episode of Star Wars: Clone Wars. He previously appeared in Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode II and the unreleased Star Wars Detours, which was produced by his Robot Chicken and Josie and the Pussycats collaborator, Seth Green.

Popping up on Twitter for the Obi-Wan conversation is likely a nice change of pace for Braff, whose relationship with Black Widow star Frances Pugh has been the topic of a lot of social media chatter and debate. Last week, Braff trended on social media when fans were speculating that Pugh was dating someone else, with many of of the tweets being cruel jokes directed at his age. Pugh later took to Instagram to clarify that she had simply been out with friends, and fans were both imagining a relationship that didn’t exist and being inappropriate by questioning her relationship choices and trying to bully Braff online.

Braff’s recent flirtation with genre fare came after Faison was cast in the role of Booster Gold in Legends of Tomorrow. Had the show been renewed for an eighth season, Booster would have had a prominent role in it, and fans campaigned to have Braff play Ted Kord, the second Blue Beetle and Booster’s best friend. While admitting he did not know much about the character, Braff said on a couple of different episodes of Fake Doctors, Real Friends that he was a huge fan of producer Greg Berlanti, and that if Berlanti wanted him to join Faison on the series, all he had to do was ask. Unfortunately, Legends was cancelled at the end of season 7.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are currently streaming on Disney+.