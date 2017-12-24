Obi-Wan Kenobi Vs. Darth Vader Reimagined In ‘Star Wars’ Fan Film Teaser

YouTube user FXitinPost has reimagined Obi-Wan and Darth Vader‘s lightsaber duel from Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, putting a modern finish on the iconic scene.

FXitinPost says the full scene will be uploaded in 2018.

In A New Hope, Obi-Wan confronts his former apprentice and friend for the first time in nearly 20 years, after Vader (née Anakin Skywalker) was left to burn and die on the fiery lava planet of Mustafar.

Obi-Wan and Vader’s duel in the halls of the Death Star I has long been accused of being lethargic — ignoring the obvious technical wizardy that was groundbreaking in its time — resulting in the above fan-edit that rejuvenates the battle with contemporary flourish.

The engagement of Obi-Wan and Vader’s blades is a direct contrast to the flashy, over-the-top dances from the Prequel Trilogy, particularly the energetic and aggressive fight between the duelists on Mustafar nearly two decades earlier — when both men were both able-bodied and in their prime.

The fight as-is in A New Hope is between a rusty old wizard and a middle-aged cyborg who is more machine than man, and it works as intended — as a means for Obi-Wan to occupy Vader, allowing Luke Skywalker and his companions to escape the clutches of the Empire.

