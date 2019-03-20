Star Wars Rumor: ‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners’ Movie Being Shot This Fall and Will Explore the Old Republic

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have turned George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice series of novels into one of the most successful shows of the decade with Game of Thrones. The narrative’s rich lore and mythology has captivated huge audiences year after year, with the storytelling, characters, and relationships drawing in viewers who are sometimes reluctant to witness fantasy epics. Last year, Lucasfilm announced that the pair would collaborate together to develop a new series of Star Wars films, with a recent report claiming that the duo could begin production on their first film before the end of the year and that it will focus on the Old Republic era of the saga.

Over at Star Wars News Net, a source who has reportedly worked on every Disney Star Wars film confirmed that they were “approached about working on the next movie this Autumn. It is not the Rian Johnson trilogy, it is the Game of Thrones guys’ first movie, and it is set during the Old Republic, as Disney wants to open up the Star Wars timeline and appeal to a more Game of Thrones style audience.”

This time period has only briefly been mentioned in official Star Wars canon, though Legends stories like Tales of the Jedi are set during this time. One of the most popular depictions of the time period is in the Knights of the Old Republic video game series.

Given Benioff and Weiss’ skills at exploring more primitive civilizations and mystical elements as seen in Game of Thrones, most Star Wars fans assumed their films would take place in this time period, which pre-dates the Clone Wars by roughly a thousand years.

Star Wars News Net’s source also described the setting of the upcoming film as follows: “So the timeline is hundreds of years prior to the Skywalkers, so think almost Star Wars meets Lord of the Rings.”

The future of the Star Wars franchise is full of speculation, as the only upcoming confirmed film is Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20th. Prior to the announcement of Benioff and Weiss’ films, Lucasfilm also revealed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson would be developing a trilogy of films. Given that Johnson’s projects were announced first, some assumed his films would take priority, though with Game of Thrones having officially concluded, it sounds as though the duo’s schedule has cleared up more than Johnson’s, who is currently in post-production on his film Knives Out.

