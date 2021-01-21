Star Wars Pays Tribute to the Franchise’s Best Duos

✖

Thanks to Disney+, it's an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan. There are a whole lot of projects to look forward to from Lucasfilm, but sometimes it's fun to look back and reminisce over what we already have. The official Twitter account for Star Wars shared a fun little video today that honors some of the franchise's best duos. The tweet features Rey and BB-8 from the sequels, Ezra Bridger & Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars Rebels, Finn and Poe from the sequels, K-2SO and Cassian Andor from Rogue One, Flix and Orka from Star Wars Resistance, Han Solo and Chewbacca pictured in the sequels, Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus from Rogue One, Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano from Clone Wars, Rey and Finn from the sequels (they're such good pals, they made the list twice), C-3PO and R2-D2 pictured in the original trilogy, and Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan from the prequels.

"Sometimes it takes two, here are some of the best dynamic duos in the galaxy," @StarWars wrote. Many people jumped in the comments to include Din Djarin and Grogu while others brought up Rey and Ben Solo with one person mentioning one of the best behind-the-scenes duos, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Take a look at the tweet below and tell us in the comments if there are any duos you think should have been included:

Sometimes it takes two, here are some of the best dynamic duos in the galaxy. pic.twitter.com/YHxdJc00fh — Star Wars (@starwars) January 21, 2021

Now that the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has come to an end, there are a whole lot of exciting projects for Star Wars fans to look forward to. During the Disney Investor Day live stream last month, Kathleen Kennedy announced that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, shared footage from Leslye Headland's new show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and revealed that Hayden Christensen would be returning to play Darth Vader in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. During The Mandalorian finale's post-credit scene, it was also revealed that Boba Fett and Fennec Shand would be leading The Book of Boba Fett.

You can catch all of the current Star Wars movies and shows on Disney+.