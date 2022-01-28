Star Wars: Peter Mayhew’s Widow Welcomes Wookiee Actor Into the Franchise

The Book of Boba Fett has released five episodes so far, and many fans are loving the live-action debut of Black Krrsantan, the Wookiee bounty hunter who first appeared in Darth Vader #1 seven years ago and was a fixture in the Doctor Aphra comic series. Black Krrsantan is the first Wookiee to get major screentime since Chewbacca, who has been a beloved part of the Star Wars franchise since its inception. Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in all of the films until Joonas Suotamo took over in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, passed away in 2019. Mayhew’s wife, Angelique Mayhew, sometimes posts from The Peter Mayhew Foundation Twitter account and recently shared a warm Wookiee welcome to Carey Jones, who plays Black Krrsantan.

“A Message from Angie Mayhew: ‘Warmest Wookiee welcome to Carey Jones who is playing fierce Black Krrsantan in the Book of Boba Fett.You have some giant shoes to fill, welcome to the Wookiee family!Peter would have loved seeing a Wookiee truly unleashed!’ #WookieeWednesday,” the post reads. You can check it out below:

Kieron Gillen, the Eisner Award-nominated comic book writer who created Black Krrsantan with artist Salvador Larroca, recently explained how to pronounce the Wookiee’s name (K-rur! san-tan). In another recent post, Gillen shared his hilarious working name for the character when he was creating him.

“I swear this isn’t a joke. I just went back to my first draft for Darth Vader 1. My working name for Black Krrsantan was Newbacca,” Gillen revealed. “Honestly, going back to my first drafts and finding working names for all my characters could be a fun exercise. There’s a lot of SEARCH AND REPLACE as I move to finalise a script.”

The Book of Boba Fett is set to have two more episodes, and Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) previously teased an exciting finale, which will hit Disney+ on February 9th. In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) stopped Morrison from revealing too much about “Chapter 7” ahead of its debut. “Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison quipped. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+. As for The Peter Mayhew Foundation, you can learn more about the nonprofit HERE.