Lucasfilm Exec Eviscerates Article Trying to Point Out Star Wars Plot Holes

When a franchise has had nine films over the span of forty years, there is bound to be some mixups in the canon. But the term “plot hole” is used so loosely nowadays, that it’s almost become a replacement for people saying “I didn’t understand how that happened.”

Lucasfilm Story Group Executive Pablo Hidalgo made some “plot holes” clear, responding to a story from Esquire that purported to be a “comprehensive” list of every plot hole in the Star Wars franchise, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Some of the plot holes range from the egregious to the benign, including how Princess Leia remembered her mother to why the technology looks different in the prequels. While there are mistakes here and there, most of the items included on the list can be easily explained if one pays enough attention and applies some logic to the canon. And that’s exactly what Hidalgo did.

As much as Hidalgo hates his Twitter feed being a source for write ups such as this one, he is a constant source of entertainment and knowledge about the Star Wars universe. We’d be lying if some of the questions presented in the list hadn’t been asked among ourselves from time to time, and Hidalgo does acknowledge the “good” ones. He also points out that some of the biggest inconsistencies come from what is widely regarded as one of the best films in the franchise, The Empire Strikes Back.

But generally, it seems like he has little patience for people who criticize aspects of the movies without applying some critical thinking.

A lot of his explanations are simple. For example, one of the common criticisms of the prequels is how “sleek” everything looks compared to the original trilogy, with many people owing it to the advances in filmmaking. But Hidalgo notes that sleek does not equal more advanced, and points out how the tech on Tatooine looks similar in The Phantom Menace as it does in A New Hope and Return of the Jedi.

There’s also the fact that a lot of the prequels take place on the core worlds, close to Corouscant, where as the original movies are mostly relegated to the Outer Rim.

Remember, these are all fantasy/sci-fi movies, and taking them too seriously can take all the fun out of it.

