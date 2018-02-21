‘Star Wars’ Sneakers and Boots From Po-Zu Get a Very Rare Sale

United Nations World Day of Social Justice was observed yesterday, February 20th, and Po-Zu, makers of high-end, ethically produced footwear, are bringing attention to the cause by offering a very rare deal on a popular group of shoes from their amazing Star Wars collection. Here’s how it works:

1. REY Boots (Women’s Sizes) – Save 25% on a pair of REY Hi using the code JUSTICE25 at checkout. Save 35% when you buy REY Hi and REY Brown together using the code JUSTICE35 at checkout. The links for each style are available below:

• Rey Hi – Brown

• Rey – Brown

2. RESISTANCE, MILLENNIUM, and BB-8 Sneakers (Men’s and Women’s Sizes) – Save 20% on 1 PAIR with the code JUSTICE20, 30% off on 2 PAIRS with the code JUSTICE30, and 40% off on 3 PAIRS with the code JUSTICE40. The links for each style are available below.

• Resistance Red – (Women)

• Resistance Red- (Men)

• Resistance Black – (Women)

• Resistance Black – (Men)

• BB-8 Orange – (Women)

• BB-8 Orange – (Men)

Po-Zu is based in London, but keep in mind that global shipping is free on orders of £75 / $105 US or more (you can toggle USD pricing at the top of the product pages). All of the shoes available in this sale should qualify even with the discount. Given the extreme quality of these sneakers and boots, they’re quite a steal during the sale. If you’re interested, make sure to jump on your favorite pairs quickly. The sale is valid until Monday, February 26th 2018 at 11:59 GMT – but the most common sizes could sell out before then.

You can check out Po-Zu’s entire Star Wars collection for women here and men here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.