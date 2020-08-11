Star Wars: Best Look Yet at Princess Leia's Lightsaber Unveiled

✖

Ever since Star Wars revealed that Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa were siblings, fans have wanted to see Leia tap into her connection to the Force, which was hinted at in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and then elaborated upon in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Audiences were even given a look at Leia's training with Luke, finally showing fans how powerful Leia was with a lightsaber. In the upcoming book Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection, fans will be given a complex breakdown of all of the series' sabers, adding insight into their creation and uses, with io9 sharing the below look at Leia's elegant weapon. The Lightsaber Collection hits shelves on October 20th.

In addition to giving fans an up-close look at the lightsaber, the book also shares history about the weapon.

"Her brother, Luke Skywalker, acts as her instructor, and Luke seeks to pass down the same lessons he learned from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda," the book reads. "But Leia senses only tragedy at the end of her path, specifically the unshakable conviction that her training will lead to the death of her son. Leia quits the program and leaves her lightsaber with her brother, who keeps it with him during his years of exile on Ahch-To."

It also notes, "Leia's lightsaber is a work of art, defined by elegant symmetry and silver and gold hues that evoke Leia's regal upbringing on Alderaan."

None of this information adds new insight into what we saw of Leia's Jedi training, but now we can't help but wonder if continuing down that path would have prevented Kylo Ren from ever existing.

Viewers were largely taken by surprise by an appearance of young Leia in The Rise of Skywalker, given actress Carrie Fisher's passing back in 2016, with her daughter Billie Lourd serving as a stand-in to give her mother one more on-screen appearance for the film. In addition to Lourd being the one to honor her mother's legacy physically, the sequence was also crafted using unseen footage from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, ensuring the resemblance of the character at roughly that point in time.

