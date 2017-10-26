Dave Filoni Reveals the ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Moment He’s Most Proud Of

Over the course of its previous three seasons, Star Wars Rebels has given fans incredible adventures, with the fourth and final season set to bring even more action and excitement. When looking back on the series’ run, showrunner Dave Filoni shared with ComicBook.com that the moments he’s most proud of took place in the second season’s finale.

“I think that the Malachor episodes where Ahsoka confronts Vader was a big moment for me as a storyteller, because it was something I thought about for a long time and theorizing how it’s going to go is one thing; actually having to make it concrete and put it on film is another, because that’s how it is,” Filoni revealed.

Prior to developing Rebels, Filoni worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which introduced fans to the Jedi Ahsoka, who quickly became a fan-favorite. Sadly, Clone Wars was canceled before the series could be brought to an organic end, resulting in many fans questioning what became of the character.

Luckily, Filoni brought the character back for Rebels, as it took place after the events of Clone Wars, resulting in a confrontation with Vader, having previously been allies with Anakin Skywalker.

“I think that we created a great environment for the episode. I think that it really hit emotionally with people,” Filoni confessed.

While those sequences might have been impressive, Filoni hinted that the series’ best moments might still be yet to come.

“I do think in some ways that the best work that I’ve been able to create with the team of people here, is yet to come in this season four,” Filoni pointed out. “You get a crew working season to season and they just all know everything better. The more they do it, the better they get and each season should be better than the last. My hope is that this season will represent the best work we did and bring it to its rightful conclusion.”

You can catch Star Wars Rebels on Disney XD on Mondays at 9:00 PM ET.