New Video Recaps First Three ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Seasons Ahead of Season 4

Many fans might turn to films to see some of the most compelling stories that Star Wars has to offer, all while Star Wars Rebels has been telling compelling stories set in the galaxy far, far away for years. With three years worth of episodes to catch up on, the idea of getting up to speed ahead of Monday’s premiere of the final season might feel daunting, but you can also catch up on what you’ve missed in the video above.

The animated series first debuted in 2014 on Disney XD, marking the first animated series after Disney purchased Lucasfilm. Sadly, this purchase resulted in the beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars animted series ending abruptly, but the biggest creative force behind that series, Dave Filoni, served as the creative mind behind the new series.

While Disney’s purchase resulted in the erasure of many Expanded Universe elements from official canon, Filoni has incorporated many of those elements in Rebels, allowing these characters to live again.

The fourth and final season aims to be the biggest yet for the members of the Ghost crew, potentially resulting in some devastating events for the fan-favorite characters.

Check out the descriptions of the first six episodes of the final season below.

***WARNING: The below episode descriptions contain potential spoilers for the upcoming season***

“Heroes of Mandalore: Part One”

Sabine leads Ezra, Kanan and an army of her fellow Mandalorians back to her home world to rescue her father from the clutches of the Empire.



“Heroes of Mandalore: Part Two”

When Sabine discovers the Empire has resurrected a devastating weapon she created and plans to use it against her people, she must decide whether to destroy it or use it herself.

“In the Name of the Rebellion: Part One”

As members of the Rebel Alliance, Ezra and the Ghost crew must accept a mission to spy on an Imperial outpost they would rather destroy.

“In the Name of the Rebellion: Part Two”

After being separated from Hera and Kana, Ezra and Sabine join the desperate quest of Saw Gerrera to hunt down the Empire’s elusive secret super weapon.

“The Occupation”

Ezra and the Ghost crew are called back to Lothal when a new Imperial threat rises.

“Flight of the Defender”

Ezra and Sabine steal an Imperial prototype TIE fighter but must rely on some unexpected help to escape from Thrawn.

The broadcast times for the episodes are Mondays at 12:30 AM ET, 3:00 AM ET, 7:30 AM ET, 5:30 PM ET and 9:00 PM ET. These first six episodes will be airing over the course of three weeks with back-to-back airings.

The final episodes of the season will air early in 2018.

Star Wars Rebels premieres Monday, October 16 at 12:30 am on Disney XD.