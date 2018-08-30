Internet Reacts to First Look at ‘Star Wars Resistance’

Between Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, the animated arena of the galaxy far, far away has been delivering audiences a number of action-packed adventures. The first trailer for Star Wars Resistance debuted today, giving audiences a glimpse at the anime-inspired series.

As we’ve learned time and time again, Star Wars fans are incredibly passionate, if nothing else, no matter what that opinion is that they are passionate about. Initial reactions to Resistance note that the series looks to be more oriented towards younger audiences than previous series, while also noting how dramatically different this new series looks. Understandably, the reactions have been polarizing as to whether the show’s look and feel are positive or negative avenues to explore.

Gorgeous Art

Poe Dameron Love

This is also how we react whenever we see Poe Dameron. #StarWars #StarWarsResistance pic.twitter.com/Rjckdqezu5 — Y tu Bantha también – Star Wars Chisme 24/7 (@ytubanthapod) August 17, 2018

Family-Friendly Fun

Quick thoughts on #StarWarsResistance:



-It looks like fun, light family fare, and that’s fine. Not everything needs to be super heavy.

-The animation style is gorgeous. I’m in love already.

-BB-8 ??

-This squadron looks cool.



Permission to come aboard? — Mike G (@goedharted) August 17, 2018

Twin Callback

Cool Ships

Lady pilots, aliens, POC EVERYWHERE, hot animated Poe, COOL SHIPS, and spies? IM IN GUYS #StarWarsResistance — Jess, feminazgûl (@spacejessss) August 17, 2018

Vibrant Colors

The Sequel era certainly hasn’t looked this vibrant & creative before. Also fat Rodian FTW. #StarWarsResistance pic.twitter.com/I5bS74ThBD — Resistance & Rebel Transmission (@Rebels_TK421) August 17, 2018

Disco Lighting

I’m very excited for #StarWarsResistance and I hope they make a special Disco-Lighting First Order Stormtrooper action figure. pic.twitter.com/kqyDrQHfgq — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) August 17, 2018

Exciting Art Style

I’m actually a fan of the art style in #StarWarsResistance. It reminds me of Titan AE + Borderlands + A Scanner Darkly. — HelloGreedo (@HelloGreedo) August 17, 2018

Janky Droids

Canon droids just keep getting jankier and jankier and I’m here for it. #StarWarsResistance pic.twitter.com/O0e1r7VReR — Eleven-ThirtyEight (@eleventhirtyate) August 17, 2018

Adjusting to Change