‘Star Wars Resistance’ Extended First Look Offers Glimpses of Leia and Captain Phasma

With little over a week to go until the series premiere of Star Wars Resistance, an all-new extended look at the series has debuted, featuring more glimpses of the action and excitement the series will contain, including teases of Leia and Captain Phasma. Check out the extended look above before the series premieres on October 7th.

In the series, “Resistance fighter Poe Dameron tasks young pilot Kazuda (Kaz) Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races…”

The series stars Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Jim Rash (Community).

Rachel Butera will be playing Leia Organa in the series, while Captain Phasma is voiced by Gwendoline Christie in her guest appearances. Oscar Isaac will also be lending his vocal talents to his on-screen persona Poe Dameron.

Earlier this year, Star Wars Rebels concluded with its fourth season, delivering audiences the heart-breaking and inspiring journey of the Ghost crew. The animated series had plenty of fun and whimsy for its audiences, though it often explored dark and mature themes in the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Resistance is geared towards a younger audience than previous series, promising lots of colorful characters in a new animation style for the saga.

“The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” co-creator Dave Filoni shared in a statement. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

Fans will find out what adventures the series has in store when Star Wars Resistance premieres on Sunday, October 7th at 10 pm ET on the Disney Channel and Disney Now.

