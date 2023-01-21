Star Wars: New Ewoks Comic Teases Tale of "Horror" on Endor

Star Wars will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by presenting the Ewoks like fans have never seen them before. In April, Marvel Comics (which previously announced a Jabba the Hutt comic tying into the anniversary celebration) will publish Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1, a 32-page one-shot written by current Deadpool writer Alyssa Wong, featuring artwork by Lee Garbett, Caspar Wijngaard, Kyle Hotz, and Paulina Ganucheau. The issue features several short stories framed by a group of Ewoks telling tales around a campfire, including some tinged with horror. It sounds like a fun new take on the Ewoks and a great way to celebrate Return of the Jedi's anniversary.

The Ewoks are one of the more controversial elements of Return of the Jedi. George Lucas originally planned for Wookies to fight the Empire on Endor but later replaced them with Ewoks. While some fans love the Ewoks, others have criticized them for being too "kiddie" for the original Star Wars trilogy. Some even go as far as to label them a transparent attempt by Lucas to sell toys. Whether true or not, the Ewoks have become an iconic part of the Star Wars canon. They even got two made-for-television spinoff movies and a cartoon series, all of which became part of the Star Wars Vintage Collection on Disney+ in 2021.

You can check out Ryan Brown's cover for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Ewoks #1 below. The issue goes on sale in April. Its official solicitation information follows.

