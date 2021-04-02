Star Wars Vintage Officially Launches on Disney+, Teases Droids Animated Series This Year

✖

Last month saw the announcement that non-canonical Star Wars adventures like Star Wars: Clone Wars, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, and even an animated segment from The Star Wars Holiday Special were debuting on Disney+, with those projects now officially streaming on the service. Up to this point, almost all of the Star Wars content on the streamer had been produced by Disney themselves, but the integration of these older installments also includes the debut of the "Star Wars Vintage" banner, which delineates them from being part of canon. StarWars.com also confirmed that fans can expect Star Wars: Droids, the animated series, to land on the service later this year.

Here are the additions under the Star Wars Vintage vertical:

Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure

The Towani family's starcruiser crashes on the forest moon of Endor and the separation of two children from their parents sets into motion an incredible adventure that takes four-year-old Cindel, and her older brother, Mace, into the unfamiliar world of the Ewoks.

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

The exciting adventures of the Ewoks continue as the heroic Wicket and his young friend Cindel escape the evil Marauders with the help of their new allies, the gruff hermit Noa and his swift-footed sidekick, Teek.

"The Story of the Faithful Wookiee"

After Luke Skywalker and Han Solo succumb to a suspicious sleeping virus, Chewbacca hunts a cure with help from an unlikely ally -- the bounty hunter Boba Fett. Chewie's Wookiee instincts warn him that all is not what it seems. This rare, animated short features the voices of the original Star Wars cast.

Ewoks

Journey to the Forest Moon of Endor for an out-of-this-world visit with your favorite, furry Star Wars heroes -- the small-but-mighty Ewoks -- in their own action-packed, animated series! Join Wicket, his friends Princess Kneesaa, Teebo, and Latara, and their entire tribe, as they experience fantastical adventures in Bright Tree Village.

Clone Wars 2D Micro-Series — Volume 1 & 2

Feel your heart race and your pulse pound as every Chapter of this Emmy Award-winning animated series envisions the story arc between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Packed with action, this landmark "microseries" is essential viewing for all fans of the Force!

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012, the studio relegated all adventures that weren't the six live-action movies and the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars to the "Legends" corner of the franchise, confirming that they weren't canonical. As if the release of this content wasn't exciting enough, the unveiling of the Star Wars Vintage brand has audiences hopeful that more obscure corners of the galaxy far, far away could get an official release.

The Star Wars Holiday Special is arguably the most well-known of these absurd entries into the series, with the launch of this Vintage brand surely exciting audiences that its official release could happen at some point in the future.