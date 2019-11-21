Star Wars Reveals More The Mandalorian Concept Art From Episode 2

Fresh off the reveal of the concept art from the closing credits of Chapter 1 of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm has released the official concept art from the second episode of the hit new Disney+ Star Wars series. As the series ends every week (or every half hour if you’re binging it all at once), Lucasfilm will deliver a taste of the development process for that chapter that just unfolded as the closing credits features concept art specifically created for that episode of the series. Now roughly a week after the debut of the second episode of the series, Lucasfilm has officially released high-res versions of the images found from Chapter 2’s closing credits. You can parse through all of them below and see additional concept art for fan-favorite Baby Yoda over here.

The Mandalorian‘s first season will debut new episodes weekly on the Disney+ platform, with new episodes typically arriving every Friday on the service, except for episode 6 which will be released on Wednesday, December 18 (ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). The season one finale for The Mandalorian will debut on Friday, December 27, with season two already officially in the works at Lucasfilm and Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mandalorian‘s first season features episodes directed by Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. The series stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Omid Abtahi, and Giancarlo Esposito.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian and Kuiil

The Jawas Make Their Move

The Mandalorian has the egg

THe Mandalorian falls

The Mandalorian and the asset

The Mudhorn attacks

Entering the lair of the mudhorn

Repairing the razor crest