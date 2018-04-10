Stylish Rey Scavenger Boots Join Po-Zu’s ‘Star Wars’ Shoe Collection

The recent addition of Han Solo sneakers to Po-Zu’s officially licensed Star Wars shoe collection has proven quite popular, but there’s no question that the classic Rey boot is the foundation of the entire line. So it’s no surprise that Po-Zu would release not one but three new styles to the Rey boot lineup for the spring.

Leading these new releases we have a fantastic design inspired by Rey’s Jakku scavenger outfit. Honestly, I like the look of these even more than the classic Rey boot style. Plus, they’re made of linen, so they should be quite comfortable as the weather gets hotter. The boot also features adjustable straps and Po-Zu’s signature, shock absorbing coconut-husk Foot Mattress. You can order a pair right here for $212 (USD pricing can be toggled at the top of the page) with free international shipping.

The remaining two additions to Po-Zu’s Star Wars lineup for the spring are linen variations of the classic Rey boot. You can order a brown linen version here for $190.81 with free shipping, and a natural linen version here for the same price.

“Vegetarian boot: brown linen with adjustable calf/rear lace-up system and Eco Microfibre details. A built-in shock absorbing coconut fibre Foot-Mattress combines with a highly flexible natural rubber sole.”

If you missed the Han Solo sneaker announcement, you can still pre-order a pair right here for £69 / $97 with delivery slated for May. Po-Zu is based in London, but keep in mind that global shipping is free on orders of £75 / $105 US or more. DHL shipping in 1-3 working days runs around $14. Supplies will be limited on these apparently, so it’s probably best to secure a pair in your size while you can.

The design of the sneaker is super simple, but the Corellian Bloodstripe along the side is all it takes to make the connection with Han Solo. Plus, you’re getting a shoe that’s extremely well crafted with sustainable materials and environmentally friendly production processes. They’re also super comfortable thanks to their coconut fiber Foot Mattress design.

If you want to check out the other styles that are available, you can shop Po-Zu’s entire Star Wars footwear collection right here.

[h/t The Kessel Runway]