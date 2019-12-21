Star Wars Director Rian Johnson Praises Kelly Marie Tran at The Rise of Skywalker Premiere

It has been two years since Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters, and fans of the sequel trilogy are finally being treated to the film’s follow-up. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere, which means the movie’s big premieres happened earlier this week. The movie’s London debut happened a couple of days ago, and the whole cast seemed to be having a blast at the event. Everyone also looked incredibly glamourous, including Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Rose Tico in the film. Many people have been admiring her blue carpet looks from the week, including Johnson, who was the first to direct Tran in a Star Wars film. The director took to Twitter today praise the actor.

Many people commented on the post:

“REAL RECOGNIZE REAL,” @sithmando wrote.

“Rose meant so much to so many of us, and so does Kelly. Thank you so much for finding such a gem and giving her a chance to shine. I would love to see her in anything else you create,” @enfysblessed added.

“Thank you for recognizing this woman and giving her such a major role in your film,” @nedi_nerfherder added.

In addition to Tran, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 57%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.