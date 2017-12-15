Star Wars: Rian Johnson Unearths Last Jedi Photos Featuring Carrie Fisher and More

✖

Rian Johnson is known for directing an array of films, most recently Knives Out, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. However, many Star Wars fans know him best as the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We love it when Johnson takes to social media with new behind-the-scenes content, and today brought us a nice treat! Johnson was doing some cleaning and came across photos, including one of Carrie Fisher and another featuring Kelly Marie Tran.

"Closet cleaning, found my Last Jedi writing notebooks. Such a trip flipping through them. Bonus: a few polaroids stuck in the pages," Johnson wrote. You can view the photos in the post below. (We believe the person in the photo with Tran is producer Ram Bergman.)

Prior to the release of The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm announced that Johnson would develop a trilogy of new films that were disconnected from the Skywalker Saga, but no official update has emerged about that project in the years since. Most recently, Taika Waititi was announced by Lucasfilm to be developing a film for the series, leaving audiences to wonder if Johnson's films are still happening.

Over the summer, Johnson came to the defense of the Star Wars prequels. "[George] Lucas made a gorgeous 7-hour long movie for children about how entitlement and fear of loss turns good people into fascists," he tweeted, "and did it while spearheading nearly every technical sea change in modern filmmaking of the past 30 years."

While his future with Star Wars is unclear, Johnson does have plans to make a sequel to Knives Out.

"I’m actually writing another Knives Out," Johnson recently shared. "It’s been such a mindf*ck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank page. It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

