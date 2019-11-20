Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Film Reportedly Won’t Take 2022 Release Date After Game of Thrones Duo Departure

Lucasfilm often keeps a tight lid on their highly-anticipated projects, though a source recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the untitled Star Wars film with a December 2022 release date won’t be the first entry in a trilogy from Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson. The filmmaker was announced to be developing a trilogy of films back in 2017 before The Last Jedi opened, with Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss being announced as developing a series of films only a few months after Johnson’s trilogy was announced. Earlier this year, Bob Iger teased that the 2022 release date belonged to the pair’s first film, but with the duo leaving Lucasfilm since those comments, this latest report claims that the studio hasn’t shifted their overall slate to prioritize Johnson’s first film.

While it may disappoint fans that we’ll have to wait longer for Johnson’s film, the report also notes that a film is still on track for a 2022 release date. The outlet also notes that, likely as to not draw attention away from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, an announcement is expected about its upcoming slate of films and the director on board for the 2022 film in January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sadly, this latest report only puts the entire notion of Johnson’s films back into the realm of uncertainty.

Directing the second entry in the sequel trilogy launched Johnson’s career tremendously, making him a highly sought-after director. Unfortunately, not all of the attention he received was positive, as the fans who didn’t enjoy the directions he explored with his film have been voicing their disdain of the film loudly and regularly across social media for the last two years. With no official details about the project having been released in the years since it was announced, and the lackluster reception of Solo: A Star Wars Story, has called the entire future of the franchise on the big screen into question. Johnson, in true Lucasfilm fashion, avoids teasing anything about his series, other than that he is still developing it, Lucasfilm is trying to find the space for it in their schedule, and he is also interested in developing his own original films.

With only a month to go before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters, we shouldn’t expect any official announcement that could detract from the excitement around that film, but if a report is expected in January, it sounds as though Lucasfilm isn’t wasting any time thinking about the franchise’s future.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

Are you disappointed the next film won’t be Johnson’s? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!